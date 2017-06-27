Malawi: Africa's First Humanitarian D...

Malawi: Africa's First Humanitarian Drone Testing Corridor Launched

The Government of Malawi and UNICEF today launched an air corridor to test potential humanitarian use of unmanned aerial vehicles , also known as drones. The corridor is the first in Africa and one of the first globally with a focus on humanitarian and development use.

