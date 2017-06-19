Mahama's - killers' discharged; suspects moved to Accra
Police prosecutors in Cape Coast have discontinued the case against the first batch of persons who were arrested for their alleged complicity in the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama. The move is to allow the Police to transfer the seven accused persons, including the assembly man said to have masterminded the killing of the military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central region to Accra for prosecution.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC