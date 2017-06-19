Mahama's - killers' discharged; suspe...

Mahama's - killers' discharged; suspects moved to Accra

18 hrs ago

Police prosecutors in Cape Coast have discontinued the case against the first batch of persons who were arrested for their alleged complicity in the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama. The move is to allow the Police to transfer the seven accused persons, including the assembly man said to have masterminded the killing of the military officer at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central region to Accra for prosecution.

