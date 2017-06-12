Keisukehonda2 670x305

Saturday Read more: New Vision

United Nations Foundation Global Advocate for Youth, Keisuke Honda is in the country to promote youth talent and is also looking at possibilities of establishing a soccer academy in the country in future. Accompanied by a delegation from the United Nations Foundation , Keisuke who also plays for Italian Serie A side AC Milan touched down at Entebbe Airport at 3pm.

