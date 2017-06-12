Kayihura in Turkey amid ill-health speculations

Gen Kayihura, who is known for reporting at his office at 10am and leaving as late as 3am the next day, of recent has been just dropping by his workplace in the evening and works for less than four hours. A police officer told Daily Monitor that Gen Kayihura reported at work at police headquarters, Naguru, in Kampala City, with a cannula on his hand last week.

