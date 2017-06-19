Include value of lakes, forests in GDP figures, UN tells Uganda
ENTEBBE. Government should include the economic value of vital resources such as Lake Victoria in the calculation of the country's Gross Domestic Product to provide a stimulus for renewed conservation, a senior United Nations official has said.
