Govt fears fish export ban over pollu...

Govt fears fish export ban over pollution

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

Trade. Fish on a stall in a market. National Environment Management Authority has warned that fish might contain harmful traces of mercury released into water bodies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,477 • Total comments across all topics: 282,076,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC