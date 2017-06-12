From Eccleston to Malawi, how one lib...

From Eccleston to Malawi, how one library helped another

MORE than 1,600 books from a convent are travelling 11,000 miles to a university in Malawi after a fire destroyed their library. Books from the former Carmelite Convent in Eccleston were left homeless after the nuns decided to leave their home in 2015, after 100 years.

Chicago, IL

