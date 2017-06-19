Egypt's El-Sisi, Ethiopian premier confirm attendance of Nile summit
The CFA however allows the upstream countries to undertake activities as long as they consult widely with and notify other members especially those that significantly depend on the river. Politics aside, the stakes over the river are rising every day, especially in light of changing socio-economic dynamics in the Nile basin among others high population growth, climate change, infrastructure development, and environmental degradation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC