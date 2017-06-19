Egypt's El-Sisi, Ethiopian premier co...

Egypt's El-Sisi, Ethiopian premier confirm attendance of Nile summit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Daily Monitor

The CFA however allows the upstream countries to undertake activities as long as they consult widely with and notify other members especially those that significantly depend on the river. Politics aside, the stakes over the river are rising every day, especially in light of changing socio-economic dynamics in the Nile basin among others high population growth, climate change, infrastructure development, and environmental degradation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,935 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC