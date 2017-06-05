Ebola ruled out after patient tests n...

Ebola ruled out after patient tests negative

Gulu/Kampala- The World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health yesterday ruled out Ebola after blood samples from the suspected patient tested negative at the Uganda Virus Research Institute . "The results for the sample from Lacor Hospital are negative for the Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers: Ebola, Marburg, CCHF, RVF and Sosuga," said Mr Innocent Komakech, WHO's officer in charge of Disease Outbreak, Emergency and Preparedness.

