.com | People with albinism 'living in fear' in Malawi

People with albinism 'living in fear' in Malawi
President Donald Trump has reportedly called on President Robert Mugabe's government to urgently make political and economic reforms and Botswana has banned Zimbabwe's chicken imports over bird flu fears. Lilongwe - Malawi's refusal to push forward with prosecuting suspects accused of attacking and killing people with albinism has left a persecuted minority on the edge, according to the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi .
