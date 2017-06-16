.com | Malawi deplores clashes betwee...

.com | Malawi deplores clashes between Hutu-Tutsi refugees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News24

Lesotho's incoming prime minister Tom Thabane is 'devastated' by the shooting of his wife, his party says, and UN says it "has nothing to do with sanctions" imposed against Zimbabwe by the West. Blantyre - Malawi on Friday deplored the violent clashes reportedly taking place between rival ethnic groups from Rwanda and Burundi at a refugee camp near the capital Lilongwe, and said they must stop.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,628 • Total comments across all topics: 281,823,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC