Charity golf day raises four figure fee
Rotary club president Colin Gatenby said: "I would particularly like to thank Ian Wilson, owner of Naunton Downs Golf Club, for allowing rotary to hold the event at his lovely course in the Cotswolds. "For a charity event such as this we depend on local businesses for sponsorship and we are most grateful for their generous support, and in particular to our main sponsor, Harrison James and Hardie."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC