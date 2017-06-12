Charity golf day raises four figure fee

Charity golf day raises four figure fee

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Cotswold Journal

Rotary club president Colin Gatenby said: "I would particularly like to thank Ian Wilson, owner of Naunton Downs Golf Club, for allowing rotary to hold the event at his lovely course in the Cotswolds. "For a charity event such as this we depend on local businesses for sponsorship and we are most grateful for their generous support, and in particular to our main sponsor, Harrison James and Hardie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cotswold Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,817 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC