Amin's concrete boat sinks during launch

Saturday Read more: Daily Monitor

During his presidency, Idi Amin very much wanted to show off the military strength of the Ugandan army, and how it was going to bomb Cape Town in South Africa to teach the apartheid regime of Pieter Botha a lesson. During the 1975 Organisation of African Unity summit in Kampala, the guests were treated to a demonstration on how Cape Town was going to be demolished by the Uganda Air Force.

Chicago, IL

