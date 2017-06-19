Africa: Stop Entertaining the 'We Are Poor' Attitude, Continent Told
Malawi President Prof. Peter Mutharika, and Nigeria's former President, Olusegun Obasanjo have challenged Malawians, and Africa at large, to be architects of their own fortune by exploiting their resources for economic development.
