Africa: Stop Entertaining the 'We Are Poor' Attitude, Continent Told

Malawi President Prof. Peter Mutharika, and Nigeria's former President, Olusegun Obasanjo have challenged Malawians, and Africa at large, to be architects of their own fortune by exploiting their resources for economic development.

Chicago, IL

