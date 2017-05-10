VIDEO: 1000 to lose their houses alon...

VIDEO: 1000 to lose their houses along Kampala-Entebbe road

KAMPALA. More than 1,000 buildings on Entebbe Road will be razed down on Monday when Uganda National Roads Authority takes whip on encroachers of road reserves in the country.

