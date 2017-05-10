UPDF, police arrest 65 suspected arme...

UPDF, police arrest 65 suspected armed criminals

KAMPALA. Uganda People's Defense Forces and Uganda Police Force have arrested 65 suspected armed criminals said to have been terrorising residents in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts.

Chicago, IL

