Uganda: Two Years On, Work On Kampala-Jinja Express Highway Yet to Begin

In the second week of December 2013, the Uganda National Roads Authority announced that construction work on the Kampala-Jinja Express Highway was would commence in 2015. UNRA's Corporate Communications Manager at the time, Mr Daniel Alinange, said work on the 77km stretch would cost nearly Shs800 billion and that the Ministry of Lands and Urban Development had already slapped a ban on further development on land in areas the road was planned to pass through.

