Uganda: Taxpayers to Pay More for Entebbe Expressway

Uganda: Taxpayers to Pay More for Entebbe Expressway

7 hrs ago

The China Communication Construction Company Limited , the contractor of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, will not complete the road in time because government has not finalized the acquisition of the land. As a result of the delays, the project manager at CCCC, Li Jincheng, said the construction of the road will be finished six months behind schedule.

Chicago, IL

