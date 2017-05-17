Uganda: Taxpayers to Pay More for Entebbe Expressway
The China Communication Construction Company Limited , the contractor of the Kampala-Entebbe expressway, will not complete the road in time because government has not finalized the acquisition of the land. As a result of the delays, the project manager at CCCC, Li Jincheng, said the construction of the road will be finished six months behind schedule.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC