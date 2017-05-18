Uganda: Kampala City Boss Musisi Decl...

Uganda: Kampala City Boss Musisi Declines to Renew Centenary Park Lease

Jennifer Musisi, the Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, has rejected recommendations to renew the Centenary park lease, which expired in May last year. The recommendation is contained in a report prepared by KCCA's committee on physical planning and legal affairs chaired by Bruhan Byaruhanga.

