Uganda: Japan Pushes for Trade Agreement With Uganda

Japan is pushing for a bilateral agreement with Uganda in a bid to expand and strengthen trade and investment between the two countries. While meeting the Trade minister Amelia Kyambadde at her office in Kampala last week, Japanese Ambassador to Uganda Kazuaki Kameda, said his government is considering starting preliminary consultations with Uganda, to exchange opinions on the possibility of initiating official negotiation as soon as possible.

