Uganda: 33 Days Later - Stella Nyanzi...

Uganda: 33 Days Later - Stella Nyanzi Granted Bail

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

After 33 days in detention, Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has been granted bail by Buganda Road Magistrates court. The controversial researcher was arrested last month on April 7, from Mackinnon Suites Hotel in Kampala, where, she had just finished addressing a Kampala Metropolitan Rotary fellowship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,265 • Total comments across all topics: 280,922,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC