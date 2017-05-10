Uganda: 33 Days Later - Stella Nyanzi Granted Bail
After 33 days in detention, Makerere University researcher Dr Stella Nyanzi has been granted bail by Buganda Road Magistrates court. The controversial researcher was arrested last month on April 7, from Mackinnon Suites Hotel in Kampala, where, she had just finished addressing a Kampala Metropolitan Rotary fellowship.
