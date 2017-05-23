UCC orders telecom companies to re-connect unregistered SIM cards
The Uganda Communications Commission has ordered telecom companies to re-activate all unregistered SIM cards that were disconnected last week. The UCC directive comes two days after President Yoweri Museveni said he agreed with the decision of the ruling National Resistance Movement Parliamentary caucus members that the deadline for SIM card registration deadline should be extended beyond May 19, 2017.
