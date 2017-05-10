Two arrested over stolen cargo truck

The two suspects were arrested and taken to Gulu Police Station from where they were ferried to Mpala Police Station on Tuesday OC Mpala Police Post,Joseph Sekitoleko interrogating the suspects shortly after they were feried from Gulu where they were detained . Police in Entebbe, on Tuesday detained two suspects over a stolen cargo truck Mitsubishi Canter Registration number UAX 706M.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.