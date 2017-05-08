Top Chinese official here for talks on power projects, South Sudan

Mr Ming will also discuss security situation in the restive South Sudan where China is a major contributor to the United Nations Mission in the Republic of South Sudan . Talks between Mr Ming and the Ugandan government on Somalia, where Uganda leads an African Union mission that is helping to prop up the central government against an onslaught by the terror group Al-Shabaab, are also on the cards KAMPALA: Zhang Ming, the Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs is in Uganda on a two-day visit to hold talks with President Museveni over a raft of issues ranging from multi-billion dollar Chinese funded electricity projects to security concerns in Somalia and South Sudan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.