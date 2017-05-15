State House bounces NRM chairpersons

State House bounces NRM chairpersons

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Monitor

A group of 54 district chairpersons of the ruling National Resistance Movement party seeking an audience with President Museveni, in his capacity as the party chairman, have been bounced at State House Entebbe over lack of appointment. Mr Twaha Sonko, the party's chairman in Kalungu District who doubles as head of the NRM district chairpersons' association, and his deputy and Soroti District NRM chairman Charles Elasu reportedly mobilised their colleagues for the trip.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,055,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC