State House bounces NRM chairpersons

A group of 54 district chairpersons of the ruling National Resistance Movement party seeking an audience with President Museveni, in his capacity as the party chairman, have been bounced at State House Entebbe over lack of appointment. Mr Twaha Sonko, the party's chairman in Kalungu District who doubles as head of the NRM district chairpersons' association, and his deputy and Soroti District NRM chairman Charles Elasu reportedly mobilised their colleagues for the trip.

