Singleton challenge reaches final bend

Singleton semis results Collins Nuwagira/Dan Kajungu beat Elly Mukasa/Kiryowa Kiwanuka 3&2 John Muchiri/Isaac Mariera beat Jadu Patel/Anthony Agaba 4&2 Professionals Denis Anguyo beat Vincent Byamukama 2UP Fred Wanzala beat Phillip Kasozi 1up Subsidiary category Group A Richard Baguma 71nett Vincent Katutsi 72 Group B Collins Ajidra 64nett Graham Byagaba 69 Group C Gen Gier Chuang 68c/b Stanley Muhwezi 68 Ladies Group A Eva Magala 72nett Irene Nakalembe 74 Group B Grace Njeri 73c/b Rhoda Tumusiime 73 Longest drive: Men: Anthony Agaba Ladies: Aggie Konde Collins Nuwagira and Dan Kajungu will take on John Muchiri and Isaac Mariera in the finals of the Singleton Golf Challenge after eliminating the most fancied pair of Elly Mukasa and Kiryowa Kiwanuka in the semi finals played at Entebbe Club on Saturday.

