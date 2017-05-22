Rwanda: China Road and Bridge Corporation Committed to Timely...
Having completed about 70 percentage of existing tarmac roads in Rwanda , China Road and Bridge Corporation signed a new contract in February 2017 with the government of Rwanda to upgrade Kigali city roads under which 54 kilometres will be covered within 32 months. The entire project is expected to cost about $76 million.
