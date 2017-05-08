Robinaasentumbwe 162x162
Launched at Uganda Girl Guides' Kazi Camping site in Kampala in partnership with Trees for the Future, the campaign has taken off in eight African countries including Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Madagascar, Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Burundi. By Robina Asiimwe Sentumbwe In January, Girl Guides launched an Africa regional environment campaign code named: The Africa Green Tech Generation Campaign.
