Resist early marriage and focus on your education, girls admonished

Accra, May 19, GNA - The ActionAid-Ghana, a non-governmental organization, has held a girls' club fair for some selected schools with the call on the girls to resist early marriage and focus on their education. Participants at the fair included children from Kpobikope M/A Basic School, Toman Sacred Heart Anglican School, Doblo Gonno Methodist School, Akotoshie M/A School, Samsam M/A Basic School and Oduman Anglican School in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

