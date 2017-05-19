Resist early marriage and focus on yo...

Resist early marriage and focus on your education, girls admonished

Friday May 19

Accra, May 19, GNA - The ActionAid-Ghana, a non-governmental organization, has held a girls' club fair for some selected schools with the call on the girls to resist early marriage and focus on their education. Participants at the fair included children from Kpobikope M/A Basic School, Toman Sacred Heart Anglican School, Doblo Gonno Methodist School, Akotoshie M/A School, Samsam M/A Basic School and Oduman Anglican School in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

