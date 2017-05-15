Police confirm arrest of socialite Jack Pemba over Shs2b debt
Mr Asan Kasingye, police spokesperson, on Monday announced that Mr Pemba is being investigated by Uganda and Tanzania forces over money laundering. Mr Pemba was reportedly apprehended by plain clothed security operatives who had been monitoring him.
