OPPO banks on growing demand for smartphones in Kenya
Chinese Smartphone maker OPPO is banking on the growing demand for smart phones in Kenya to help increase market share. Oppo Kenya has officially expanded into the Kenyan market with its F3 model which seeks to lure youthful consumers with among others its camera feature.
