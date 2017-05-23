NSSF starts sale of Mbuya housing units
The National Social Security Fund has started pre-selling 40 high-end apartments in Mbuya, an upscale suburb of Kampala, at Shs650 million to bridge the housing deficit and lack of adequate and well-planned real estate in the city. NSSF commissioned construction of the Shs14.5 billion housing project in June 2016 and it reinforces the Fund's strategy to diversify its investment portfolio as well as implementing planned real estate projects to deliver value to its members.
