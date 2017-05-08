MUW students join Homeland Security challenge to counter extremism, promote diversity
Mississippi University for Women freshman Angila Takhachhen, 20, sophomore Limbi Banda, 21, and junior Subrina Oswalt, 21, work on their social media campaign "Got Peace," which promotes tolerance and cultural diversity to counter violent extremism online. Photo by: Isabelle Altman/Dispatch Staff A group of college students at Mississippi University for Women are working with the Department of Homeland Security to fight terrorism.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|david traversa
|1
|Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16)
|May '16
|NIBarnett
|2
|Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Sock Puppet
|2
|HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09)
|May '15
|Mandingo83
|37
|Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Kumbali Lodge
|1
|Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|Shriparascorportion
|1
|join illuminati (Sep '13)
|Jan '15
|usman
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC