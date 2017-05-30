More than 1,300 football fields of maize destroyed by armyworms
More than 1,350 hectares of maize farms in the Central Region have been destroyed by army worms, the Finder newspaper has reported. The Central Regional Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Mr Gershon Wodzrah has revealed, the devastation at the Regional Co-coordinating Council meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and Heads of Department in Cape Coast last Tuesday.
