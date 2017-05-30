More than 1,300 football fields of ma...

More than 1,300 football fields of maize destroyed by armyworms

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: GhanaWeb

More than 1,350 hectares of maize farms in the Central Region have been destroyed by army worms, the Finder newspaper has reported. The Central Regional Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture Mr Gershon Wodzrah has revealed, the devastation at the Regional Co-coordinating Council meeting with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and Heads of Department in Cape Coast last Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,524,449

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC