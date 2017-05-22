Minister's building skipped in Entebb...

Minister's building skipped in Entebbe road demolition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Daily Monitor

Part of the building faces demolition: Deputy Attorney General Mwesigwa Rukitana's Millennium Chambers at Najjanankumbi on Entebbe Road. According to Uganda National Roads Authority, the building is among the many erected in the road reserves that will face demolition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,199,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC