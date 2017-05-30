Malawi: Ruling Party Members Defect to Opposition Over 'Insulting' Remarks

Over 150 members of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Karonga, led by deputy director for the youths in Karonga North West constituency Petros Mtonga, on Wednesday defected to Alliance for Democracy over what they call "insulting remarks" against them by Jeffrey wa Jeffrey - DPP's secretary general. Controversial Jeffrey wa Jeffrey said during a political rally she held in the district recently that North Malawi should forget of producing a president for the country.

