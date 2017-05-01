Malawi: President Admits Minimum Wage...

Malawi: President Admits Minimum Wage Too Low

President Peter Mutharika has said his administration will ensure it raise a minimum wage from the current K687.70 per day. Speaking on Monday May 1 in commemorating International Labour Day, MCTU president Luther Mambala said the current rate does not reflect the rising cost of living in the country.

Chicago, IL

