Malawi: President Admits Minimum Wage Too Low
President Peter Mutharika has said his administration will ensure it raise a minimum wage from the current K687.70 per day. Speaking on Monday May 1 in commemorating International Labour Day, MCTU president Luther Mambala said the current rate does not reflect the rising cost of living in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
