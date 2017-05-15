Malawi: Opposition's Chakwera Hits At Mutharika's SONA As 'Copy-and-Paste' Speech

Leader of Opposition in Parliament Lazarus Chakwera has said President Peter Mutharika's State of the Nation Address at the opening of the Sixth Meeting in the 46th Session of Parliament and the 2017/18 Budget Meeting in Lilongwe on Friday was 'a copy-and-paste' statement which did not address how government will push for radical economic transformation. "The President has been saying what he said today since 2014 when he came into power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.