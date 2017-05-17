Malawi: Opposition Says Ruling Party ...

Malawi: Opposition Says Ruling Party Governing On 'Deceit and Trickery'

Lilongwe South MP Peter Dimba was the first to accuse the government of cheating Malawians that they would bring electoral reforms Bills when they had no intention of doing so. Dimba accused Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Samuel Tembenu of not bringing the electoral Bills before the House to be enacted in time ahead of 2019 Tripartite elections.

