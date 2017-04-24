Malawi: Miss Malawi 2017 is Cecilia K...

Malawi: Miss Malawi 2017 is Cecilia Khofi

4 hrs ago

Former Chancellor College student ,a holder of bachelor's degree in nutrition Science, Cecilia Khofi left Bingu International Conference centre on Saturday morning driving a Nissan Tilda after emerging the winner of Miss Malawi 2017 out shining 13 other contestants in the finals of the beauty pageant. The event started around 7 pm on Friday, 28th April and ended at around 2 o'clock on Saturday Morning, 29th.

