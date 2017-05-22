Malawi: Mayor Accuses Suspended Lilongwe City Boss of Inciting Strike

The suspended Lilongwe City Council chief executive officer Moza Zeleza is being accused to have allegedly coaxed juniors workers to stage a sit-in strike protesting against Zeleza's forced leave and removal of Mayor Desmond Bikoko. Zeleza was sent on forced leave for three months by the Ministry of Local Government and Riral Development last week to pave way for an investigation into the council's "gross underperformance" There was heavy police presence at the Civic offices in the early morning but after some discussions between the Mayor and members of the striking officials, the strike was quickly called off.

