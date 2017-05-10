Malawi: High Court Orders Review On Judges Transfer

The High Court in Lilongwe has ordered a judicial review on the controversial transfer of Judges John Chirwa and Dingiswayo Madise from the Mzuzu District Registry to Blantyre. Judge Charles Mkandawire made the order in Lilongwe on Thursday following an application for an order for stay against the decision to transfer the Judges filed at the Lilongwe Registry by Leonard Kabatika Chipeta.

