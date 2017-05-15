Malawi: Govt to Send Delegation to Br...

Malawi: Govt to Send Delegation to Brazil to Learn How to Deal With Army Worms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AllAfrica.com

Malawi Government is said to be set to send a Malawian delegation to Brazil to learn how to deal with army worms. This was disclosed in Lilongwe during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between the government of Malawi and Brazil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC