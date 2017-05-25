Malawi: Govt to Probe Poor Road Constructions - President Mutharika
Malawi's construction industry continues to grapple with institutionalised corruption and outright fraud as citizens are further pushed to the marginal gutters and continue to receive substandard work below any set standard due to corrupt and incompetent service providers. Poorly constructed roads continue to litter the country's residential areas as another form of cash-gate in the country is slowly taking shape.
