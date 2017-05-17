Malawi: Former Minister Chaponda Faces 'Further Investigations'

Chairperson of the joint committee of Parliament which conducted an inquiry into Admarc maize procurement from neighbouring Zambia, Joseph Chidanti -Malunga has called for speedy prosecution of all culprits in the scandal following the adoption of the committee's report by Parliament. Chidanti Malunga said the investigation was worth it because it has saved a lot of money which could have exchanged hands through abuse of office and corruption through the procurement of maize from Zambia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.