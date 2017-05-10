Malawi: Court Releases On Bail Cops Arrested Over Maize Smuggle
Karonga first grade magistrate Tabman Chakaka Nyirends has released on bail nine police officers arrested for allegedly soliciting bribes from drivers and unscrupulous traders who have been smuggling maize out of the country through Karonga district. The cops were arrested last month.
