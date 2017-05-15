Kampala's Nile Summit postponed to June

15 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

Ugandan President Museveni had called for the summit earlier this month in an attempt to reach agreements that would pave the way for Egypt's return to the Nile Basin Initiative . According to Al-Shorouk Newspaper the decision to postpone the summit was made to give Egypt a time limit to consider its position on the Cooperative Framework Agreement , commonly known as the Entebbe agreement.

