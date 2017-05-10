K.K, Mukasa want to disprove critics ...

K.K, Mukasa want to disprove critics at Singleton Challenge

There is still a wide perception that Kiryowa 'K.K' Kiwanuka and Elly 'Sober' Mukasa are the only lucky pair left in the quest for glory at the Entebbe Singleton Match play Challenge. Even after the amiable duo defeated Ray Kahigi and Ibrah Bagalana 4/2 at the quarterfinal stage of this four-ball better-ball Championship on April 8, their rollercoaster defined by walkovers in the three rounds still stands out.

Chicago, IL

