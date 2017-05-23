It just takes a village

It just takes a village

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Border Mail

OUT OF AFRICA: Wodonga's Libby Frankel will return to Tawonga Community Based Orphanage in Malawi in August with money for school uniforms. Picture: MARK JESSER A former travel agent who runs her own horticultural business, Libby Frankel said children in Malawi thought of school as a privilege and a chance at a better life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Border Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uganda: Police stop gay pride parade deemed ill... (Sep '16) Sep '16 david traversa 1
News Lifestyle to blame for rise in asthma cases (May '16) May '16 NIBarnett 2
News Ugandans mark Gay Pride, but stigma tempers joy (Aug '15) Aug '15 Sock Puppet 2
News HIV-resistant Ugandans found (Apr '09) May '15 Mandingo83 37
News Talent showcase supports Malawian children (Mar '15) Mar '15 Kumbali Lodge 1
Do you want to make money with International Pr... (Feb '15) Feb '15 Shriparascorportion 1
join illuminati (Sep '13) Jan '15 usman 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,865 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC