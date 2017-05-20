Google, partners invest $100 million ...

Google, partners invest $100 million in CSquared internet access project

Saturday May 20

American multinational technology company, Google in collaboration with Convergence Partners, International Finance Corporation, and Mitsui have announced a $100 million investment in CSquared, a broadband infrastructure company focused on building wholesale metro fibre optic networks and enabling internet access in Africa. According to the agreement which is subject to customary closing conditions, CSquared will continue a broadband access project that Google started as Project Link in Uganda and Ghana.

Chicago, IL

